Hunter Engineering Launches Public Merchandise Shop

Hunter Engineering has launched a new merchandise website through www.hunter.com for those interested in purchasing Hunter promotional and merchandise products, such as hats, apparel, die-cast models and more.

The shop allows customers easy access to purchase Hunter promotional and merchandise products from anywhere through a desktop, tablet or mobile device.

Promotional items available for order include work gloves, tool bags, backpacks, cups and more. Hunter apparel consists of high-quality brands, such as Peter Millar, Nike, Eddie Bauer and Callaway.

To access the merchandise website, visit: https://hunterengineeringcc.orders.com/shop/home

Customers can check out as ‘guest’ with a debit or credit card without the need to create an account.

For additional information, visit www.hunter.com.