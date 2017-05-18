Huf Electronics Celebrates 20 Years in TPMS

Since 1997, Huf Electronics Bretten (formerly BERU Electronics) has been supplying direct measuring TPMS to a growing number of automotive manufacturers.

“In 20 years, our product has not only improved significantly, but the design has also changed,” said Ralf Kessler, TPMS development manager at Huf.

Sensor generations 1 through 5 have become smaller and smaller, while performing better and better, Huf said. The sensors can handle temperatures between -40 and 150 degrees Celsius, as well as mechanical loads of up to 2000 G. Such performance is required in particular by the sports car manufacturers and their products that run at speeds over 300 km/h.

In addition to numerous individual customer sensors, Huf also offers a universal sensor for the spare-parts trade.

“Our sensor design fits all manner of rims perfectly thanks to the optimal screw connection concept. Not least because of this, Huf received the Red Dot Design Award for its sensor concept,” Kessler said.