Honda Honors North American Suppliers

Honda North America honored nearly 100 suppliers for achievements in supplying parts and materials at the 34th annual Honda Supplier Conference, attended by representatives from more than 600 original equipment suppliers and more than 400 service parts suppliers, April 26-27, in Toronto.

For 2017, the company honored 45 Top OEM suppliers for their excellence in one or more of five categories — Quality, Delivery, Value, Innovation and Sustainability. Winners included Bridgestone Americas, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Hankook Tire.

Bridgestone Americas won a double award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery; Hankook Tire won a double award for Excellence in Delivery and Value; and Bridgestone won the Supplier Sustainability Award.

Goodyear was honored for excelling in all areas of Honda’s seven-part sustainability program: human rights; compliance and ethics; governance; diversity; trade compliance; health and safety; and environmental. As a part of the award process, Honda visited Goodyear’s Lawton, Oklahoma, facility to see firsthand how these efforts are being implemented.