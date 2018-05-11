News/Honda
May 11, 2018

Honda Honors North American Suppliers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

GRI Looks to Future at World Rubber Summit

Auto Care Association Adds New Community to Group

Alliance Tire Rolls Out VF High-Clearance Sprayer Tire

CEMB Releases New Wheel Balancer

Honda Honors North American Suppliers

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

Growth Of Ride-Hailing Services In NYC Fuels Arch Auto Parts’ Business

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Honda North America honored nearly 100 suppliers for achievements in supplying parts and materials at the 34th annual Honda Supplier Conference, attended by representatives from more than 600 original equipment suppliers and more than 400 service parts suppliers, April 26-27, in Toronto.

For 2017, the company honored 45 Top OEM suppliers for their excellence in one or more of five categories — Quality, Delivery, Value, Innovation and Sustainability. Winners included Bridgestone Americas, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Hankook Tire.

Bridgestone Americas won a double award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery; Hankook Tire won a double award for Excellence in Delivery and Value; and Bridgestone won the Supplier Sustainability Award.

Goodyear was honored for excelling in all areas of Honda’s seven-part sustainability program: human rights; compliance and ethics; governance; diversity; trade compliance; health and safety; and environmental. As a part of the award process, Honda visited Goodyear’s Lawton, Oklahoma, facility to see firsthand how these efforts are being implemented.

Show Full Article