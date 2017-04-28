Hofmann Offers Complete Line of Video Wheel Balancers  

Hofmann has introduced a complete line of geodyna video wheel balancers.

“Hofmann video wheel balancers are second to none when it comes to accuracy, efficiency and reliability so shops can increase throughput and see a fast return on their investment,” said Adam Brown, product manager for Hofmann. “These innovative wheel balancers provide accurate results and are easy to use, allowing service providers to perform more jobs quickly and effortlessly.”

The Hofmann geodyna video wheel balancers line include four models:

The 7200S – A high performance wheel balancing system ideal for all shops, the 7200S is fast and accurate, Hofmann said. The small footprint includes a video display and provides high-end features in a compact design.

The 7400L – Designed for high-throughput customers, the 7400L wheel balancing system features patented innovation for immediate, precise results, Hofmann said. It also includes a 19-inch monitor that provides step-by-step video instructions.

The 7600L – The 7600L wheel balancer is designed specifically for high-volume tire shops and offers maximum speed and reliability, Hofmann said. The 7600L is ideal for cars and light trucks and includes a touchscreen user interface.

The 7600P – With advanced technology, the 7600P is designed for high-volume shops and features the inventive power clamp electromechanical clamping system, touchscreen user interface and video display.

For more information about the Hofmann geodyna line, visit hofmann-usa.com.