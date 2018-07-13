News/Hofmann
July 13, 2018

Hofmann Releases New High Volume Wheel Balancer

Hofmann-geodyna-7340-web
The Hofmann Geodyna 7340 wheel balancer

The Hofmann Geodyna 7340 wheel balancer is the ideal solution for independent tire shops, garages and dealers; offering high performance, small physical footprint and accurate balancing results in the first run, said the company.

The geoTOUCH technology provides intuitive operation with a wide, heavy-duty touchscreen for ease-of-use and improved ergonomics. Features on the Geodyna include an electromechanical Patented Power Clamp, laser easyWEIGHT placement, Smart Sonar accuracy, easyALU rim dimensions and weight balancing modes and QuickBAL reduced cycle time.

An added bonus of the Geodyna is multi-user capabilities where two users can operate with the balancer simultaneously and quickly recall their rim dimensions.

For additional information, visit Hofmann.

