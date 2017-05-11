Hofmann Introduces New Tire Changing Systems

Specializing in innovative undercar service solutions for shops of all sizes, Hofmann announces its new line of Hofmann monty® tire changing systems.

The new tire changing systems include:

Hofmann monty 1625 – Designed for high-volume tire shops, multi-bay repair shops and car dealerships, the monty 1625 swing-arm tire changer features a 24-inch outer-wheel clamping standard and includes a four-jaw clamping chuck which is self-centering and clamps wheels with either a 26-inch inner or 24-inch outer diameter.

Hofmann monty 3300 – A tilt-tower tire changer that allows for a tire diameter of 40 inches, an outer-wheel diameter of 24 inches and wheel widths up to 15 inches. The monty 3300 can handle the wide variety of wheels available today, ranging from OEM to aftermarket. The tilt-tower feature has automatic pneumatic locking of the wheel offset to provide maximum cosmetic safety for expensive wheels.

Hofmann monty 3550 – A two-speed tire changer with patented EasyMont Pro pneumatic bead assist, the monty 3550 is equipped to handle wheel diameters up to 30 inches. The monty 3550 is specifically designed to change low-profile, high-performance and run-flat tires, maximizing a shop’s versatility. The advantage of 14 RPM on the monty 3550 allows the technician faster throughput in the bay while the pneumatically controlled mount/demount head eases operator effort and still allows for manual guidance and movement.

“Our new comprehensive line of tire changers are specifically designed to increase productivity and improve performance so that shops can change more tires more efficiently during the course of a day,” said Adam Brown, product manager for Hofmann.

Learn more at www.hofmann-usa.com.