The new Hofman geodyna 8200 and 7800 wheel balancers feature innovative technology exclusive to Hofman brands.

The new Hofmann geodyna 8200 wheel balancer is for cars and light trucks. With fully automatic data entry via scanner and smartSonar technology, the geodyna 8200 offers an electromechanical clamping system, radial run-out, automatic spoke detection and touchscreen interface.

The Hofmann geodyna 7800 wheel balancer is designed for shops with high tire service volume. It is operator friendly with a touchscreen monitor and features smartSonar technology and the clamping system. Its easyWeight pinpoint indicator light provides service technicians with an accurate, fast and easy solution to position adhesive weights on the wheel while the integrated wheel lift automatically lifts the wheel to the last preset height.

“The geodyna 8200 and 7800 are practical investments for shops looking to grow their balancing business,” said Kyle Harris, product manager for Hofmann. “Fully automatic and completely reliable, these productivity-enhancing balancers feature unique technology that make Hofmann stand out in the marketplace.”

Customers can learn more about the wheel balancers and other products by calling 800-251-4500 or visiting https://us.hofmann-equipment.com/en/.