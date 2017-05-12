News/Tire Changer
May 12, 2017

Hoffman Megaplan Launches New Tire Changer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hoffman Megaplan USA is now offering a new tire changer for high volume shops – the megamount 403XL.

The megamount 403XL features a heavy-duty, semi-automatic swing arm tire changer as well as 28-inch clamping and a 15-inch rim width capability, Hoffman said.

Other features include a pedal activated bead seating system, tire mount/dismount head design and QuadraClamp turntable with 4 cylinders and self-lubricating rollers for extra wheel gripping strength and durability.

For more information, visit hofmannmegaplan.com.

