Hoffman Megaplan Launches New Tire Changer

Hoffman Megaplan USA is now offering a new tire changer for high volume shops – the megamount 403XL.

The megamount 403XL features a heavy-duty, semi-automatic swing arm tire changer as well as 28-inch clamping and a 15-inch rim width capability, Hoffman said.

Other features include a pedal activated bead seating system, tire mount/dismount head design and QuadraClamp turntable with 4 cylinders and self-lubricating rollers for extra wheel gripping strength and durability.

For more information, visit hofmannmegaplan.com.