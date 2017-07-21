Hoeft Named COO of GCR Tires

GCR Tires & Service announced that Steve Hoeft is joining the organization as chief operating officer. GCR, part of Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, provides commercial tires and service from more than 200 locations across the United States. Hoeft will be based in Nashville and will lead operations for GCR stores nationally.

“Steve has extensive operational experience and expertise that make him well-suited for the GCR chief operating officer role, and we are excited to welcome him to the team,” said John Vasuta, president, GCR.

Prior to Bridgestone, Hoeft led the consulting practice area at Execution Specialists Group (ESG). Hoeft was also previous the senior vice president and general manager of U.S. operations and product development for Brinks. Hoeft also worked for Advance Auto Parts as vice president of commercial operations and market growth strategy, regional vice president of operations and vice president of sales and national accounts.