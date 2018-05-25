Featured/Hiring veterans
May 25, 2018

Hiring Veterans and Supporting their Service

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

On this Memorial Day weekend, we thank those that have both dedicated and lost their lives in service to our country.

Knowing the Laws Protecting Military Service Members

If you have ever employed or thought about employing a veteran or member of the military, this article is for you. As armed conflicts continue around the world, every employer can expect to encounter employees who have served, are serving or will serve in a branch of the United States Armed Forces. So it is a good idea to take a few minutes to review the federal laws specifically applicable to these service members. Susan Bassford Wilson steps us through the federal laws to keep in mind to building a positive (and lawful) workplace for them.

Tire Dealers and the Military 

Whether it’s due to personal experience, family history or a sense of appreciation for those who have served, many tire dealers throughout the U.S. make a conscious effort to support military service members and veterans, both locally and nationally.

How the Department of Labor Helps You Hire Veterans 

There are nearly 10.5 million veterans in the workforce today with approximately 200,000 who transition from military service each year. Learn how you can work with the The Labor Department’s Veterans’ Employment Training Services to hire veterans and support your business. 

 

