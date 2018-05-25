Hiring Veterans and Supporting their Service

On this Memorial Day weekend, we thank those that have both dedicated and lost their lives in service to our country.

If you have ever employed or thought about employing a veteran or member of the military, this article is for you. As armed conflicts continue around the world, every employer can expect to encounter employees who have served, are serving or will serve in a branch of the United States Armed Forces. So it is a good idea to take a few minutes to review the federal laws specifically applicable to these service members. Susan Bassford Wilson steps us through the federal laws to keep in mind to building a positive (and lawful) workplace for them.

Whether it’s due to personal experience, family history or a sense of appreciation for those who have served, many tire dealers throughout the U.S. make a conscious effort to support military service members and veterans, both locally and nationally.

There are nearly 10.5 million veterans in the workforce today with approximately 200,000 who transition from military service each year. Learn how you can work with the The Labor Department’s Veterans’ Employment Training Services to hire veterans and support your business.