Why Hire Veterans? Traits that Make Veterans Invaluable to Your Team

Tire Review asked several tire industry professionals, who also happen to be military veterans, why tire dealers should consider adding a veteran to their team.

Brian Smith, Hillen Tire Pros

“I would always encourage others to hire military members because of their training and their discipline. They are more reliable; you know they’re going to be there, and going to work hard for you. [If hiring] a Guard member or Reservists, that’s where the flexibility on the part of the employer comes in. You have to take in account that their annual training is not two weeks anymore; it’s three, four times a year. Drill weekends aren’t just Saturday and Sunday anymore, sometimes it can be three or four days. So you just have to be very flexible. You’re still getting a high quality individual that you know you can trust your business with.”

Bud Luppino, Bud’s Tire Pros

“[Reservist and veterans] bring a certain discipline to your business and a certain understanding of urgency and camaraderie that we don’t generally see when you have a regular civilian organization. They’re great team builders. We’ve had several veterans work for us, and they’re a real asset, not just our business, but helping our employees grow as well.”

Roy Bromfield, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.

“Veterans are proven. They are a safe bet. They know about the importance of teams, discipline, tenacity, doing things the right way, and accomplishing the mission. Veterans need our help as an industry to help them make the transition from military service to the civilian sector. For many it is not an easy task to make the transition; we can be there for them.”

Michael Smith, Mike Smith Tire Pros

“[Veterans] know about long hours and they know about hard work ­­­­– they are used to working for and achieving standards.”

Mike Shenk, Yokohama Tire Corp.

“I think the veterans have some great qualities to add to the job pool. [Veterans] know dedication or commitment to the job. They have a different perspective on life in general, that can add quite a bit of value to any organization.”

Gregg Caldwell, G&C EXPRESS Tire & Auto Service

“I wish there was an easier pathway to hiring veterans because it’s very hard to find good technicians right now…. I’d love to have a better avenue to mechanics that are coming out of military. They’ve had the background of showing up on time and being presentable.”