Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has enhanced its Road Hazard Protection Program, workmanship and materials coverage and 30-Day Test Drive Program, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

“Years ago, we delighted our customers and surprised the industry when we introduced our outstanding road hazard protection program,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “Now we’re taking it one step further, giving our Hercules dealers an exclusive opportunity to offer what is arguably the industry’s most comprehensive coverage on passenger and light truck tires.”

According to Hercules, enhancements broaden the range of Hercules passenger and light truck tires products covered, including mud tires and commercial traction tires, and increase protections for consumers.

Changes to Hercules’ programs includes:

Road Hazard Protection Program

– Limited road hazard protection on all-new Hercules branded tires.

– Free replacement for two years or the first 50% of tread life if a tire fails due to a road hazard during on-road use.

Workmanship and Materials Coverage

– No-charge replacement during the first 50% of tread life for tires that become unserviceable due to defects in workmanship and materials. Extends to all Hercules-branded passenger and light truck tires.

30-Day Trust Our Ride Test Drive Program

– A 30-Day Trust Our Ride Test Drive Program is offered for all premium positioned tires – including all light truck offerings. The program allows consumers to exchange their tires within 30 days of purchase.

A few exclusions do apply and the Hercules Mileage Coverage Plan is still in effect for most passenger and light truck tires. For more information, visit www.herculestire.com or read the updated Tire Limited Protection Policy.