Hercules Tires Introduces New All-Season Commercial Highway Tire

Hercules Tires has launched an all-season commercial highway tire equipped to endure the high torque and heavy loads for commercial applications.

The Hercules Terra Trac CH4 has a buttress design built for high-scrub applications and tread blocks that provide stability during cornering and promote even wear, the tiremaker says.

“The Terra Trac CH4 was put to the test, holding its own against Tier 1 and Tier 2 all-season commercial tires,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “We are excited to introduce the Terra Trac CH4, which will provide a durable, dependable and purpose-built application for our commercial customers who operate cargo vans and light trucks.”

The new Hercules Terra Trac CH4 features include:

Microwave sipes that create gripping edges for better wet traction

A reinforced cross-link tread compound that endures high torque and load applications

Hercules’ enhanced protection policy including road hazard, no-charge replacement on workmanship and materials and a 30-day “Trust Our Ride” Test Drive.

The line consists of 11 sizes in 15 to 18 rim diameters and fits cargo vans and light trucks such as the Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, Nissan NV, Mercedes Sprinter, Chevrolet Express vans, Dodge Ram 2500/3500, Ford F-250/350, Chevy Silverado 3500 and more.

For more information about the Terra Trac CH4, visit www.herculestire.com.