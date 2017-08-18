Hercules Tires Announces Sweepstakes Winners

Hercules Tire has announced four winners for its Destination Recreation summer sweepstakes. The contest asked people to share their favorite vacation photo for a chance to win a road-trip getaway. It garnered thousands of submissions from across the United States.

“We are so grateful to everyone who entered the sweepstakes,” said Suzy Mitchell, manager of brand development for Hercules. “Every day of the contest, our office went on a virtual vacation through pictures from France, Costa Rica, Mexico and wonderful National Parks like Yosemite. You shared photos from destination weddings and once-in-a-lifetime family holidays, and the stories behind the photos were sometimes hilarious, often touching. One of the best parts of the sweepstakes has been notifying the winners.”

Grand-prize winners received tickets to an amusement park, water resort, off-road park or recreation destination of their choice, as well as hotel accommodations, $500 spending cash and a new set of Hercules tires. First- and second-prize winners were also chosen.

Matt Turpen from Springfield, Ill., will be taking his wife and five-year-old son to Walt Disney World for the first time. “We are so excited about this trip, and the opportunity for our son to visit Disney World,” said Turpen. “He’s at an age where he will be able to appreciate and remember the experience, and we are grateful to Hercules for the trip.”

Additional winners include: Pamela Morrison from Gilbert, S.C.; Lisa Sievers from Philadelphia, and Laura Ruger from Harding, Pa. Morrison has elected to visit San Antonio in the fall. She is related to Davey Crockett and plans to see the Alamo. Sievers and her husband have made new dining experiences their destination of choice. Ruger is looking forward to visiting Williamsburg for an amusement park adventure and historic sightseeing.