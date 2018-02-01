News/Commercial Tires
February 1, 2018

Hercules Offers Rewards Program for Commercial Tire Dealers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Pirelli Wins Top Sustainability Award from RobecoSAM

Nominate Your Favorite Tire Industry Mascot for Tire Review's 2018 Great Mascot Challenge

Airgain Partners with McLaren on Wireless Vehicle Technology

Hankook America Names New Head of Replacement Tire Sales

Greg Biffle Joins General Tire as Social Media Correspondent for 2018

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Goodyear Introduces MaxLife Tire to its Assurance Line

Bruce Halle, Discount Tire Founder, Dies

New T-Pod Vehicle to Debut in Detroit

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

 

hercules tire
Hercules Tire has started a Commercial and Industrial Power Program through ATD for dealers who sell commercial products.

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has announced a new rewards program for tire dealers of the brand.

The Hercules Commercial and Industrial Power Program (HCP) for dealers of Hercules-brand medium truck tires and Hercules/Hercules by Solideal branded specialty commercial tires. The program is available to all American Tire Distributors (ATD) customers.

“We want to continue our mission of exceeding customer expectations, by offering a program to reward dealers’ success, helping them to accomplish their goals,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “We expanded our commercial line-up with industrial and OTR tires last year, so we now have a robust foundation for this new program.”

The HCP program offers dealers motivation to build sales by earning annual volume bonuses and other incentives, one of which is a trip for two to a tropical destination. Dealers may commit to one of four levels within the program to maximize their earning potential.

This program is offered exclusively through ATD. Interested dealers can contact an ATD representative or visit herculestire.com/hcp-program to learn more.

Show Full Article