Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has announced a new rewards program for tire dealers of the brand.

The Hercules Commercial and Industrial Power Program (HCP) for dealers of Hercules-brand medium truck tires and Hercules/Hercules by Solideal branded specialty commercial tires. The program is available to all American Tire Distributors (ATD) customers.

“We want to continue our mission of exceeding customer expectations, by offering a program to reward dealers’ success, helping them to accomplish their goals,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “We expanded our commercial line-up with industrial and OTR tires last year, so we now have a robust foundation for this new program.”

The HCP program offers dealers motivation to build sales by earning annual volume bonuses and other incentives, one of which is a trip for two to a tropical destination. Dealers may commit to one of four levels within the program to maximize their earning potential.

This program is offered exclusively through ATD. Interested dealers can contact an ATD representative or visit herculestire.com/hcp-program to learn more.