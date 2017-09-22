Hercules Rolls Out New Sizes for Terra Trac T/G Max

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has announced five new sizes of its Terra Trac T/G Max commercial traction tire, with plans to add a sixth in late fall.

“The Terra Trac T/G Max has been a tremendous hit since we introduced it about a year ago. It’s extremely capable in almost any situation. That versatility is what has made it such a popular offering, so we’re excited to be able to introduce quite a few popular new sizes,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing.

Size additions for the Terra Trac T/G Max include:

LT275/65R18/E 123/120Q OWL

LT285/65R18/E 125/122Q OWL

LT275/65R20/E 126/123Q BSW

LT285/55R20/E 122/119Q BSW (coming late fall)

LT305/55R20/E 121/118Q BSW

35X12.50R20/E 121Q BSW

The Terra Trac T/G Max features a silica-infused cut and chip resistant compound, which resists damage while providing better wear and wet traction, Hercules said. The tires have a deep 18.5/32nds tread depth that powers through the most extreme conditions to get maximum performance from work site vehicles.