News/Hercules Tire & Rubber Co.
September 22, 2017

Hercules Rolls Out New Sizes for Terra Trac T/G Max

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Sumitomo Files Inconsequential Noncompliance Petition

James Develin Visits Sullivan Tire

IMT Introduces New Articulating Crane Models

Hercules Rolls Out New Sizes for Terra Trac T/G Max

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has announced five new sizes of its Terra Trac T/G Max commercial traction tire, with plans to add a sixth in late fall.

“The Terra Trac T/G Max has been a tremendous hit since we introduced it about a year ago. It’s extremely capable in almost any situation. That versatility is what has made it such a popular offering, so we’re excited to be able to introduce quite a few popular new sizes,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing.

Size additions for the Terra Trac T/G Max include:

  • LT275/65R18/E 123/120Q OWL
  • LT285/65R18/E 125/122Q OWL
  • LT275/65R20/E 126/123Q BSW
  • LT285/55R20/E 122/119Q BSW (coming late fall)
  • LT305/55R20/E 121/118Q BSW
  • 35X12.50R20/E 121Q BSW

The Terra Trac T/G Max features a silica-infused cut and chip resistant compound, which resists damage while providing better wear and wet traction, Hercules said. The tires have a deep 18.5/32nds tread depth that powers through the most extreme conditions to get maximum performance from work site vehicles.

Show Full Article