Hercules Launches Redesigned Website

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has launched its new redesigned website that was created with the goal of increasing usability for customers. In addition, the website has been optimized to be more responsive on mobile devices and can help customers locate a Hercules dealers quicker.

On the new site, customers can now compare tire performance ratings on Hercules products as well as easy to understand warranty and safety information about each product.

“We are excited about our new website and the robust information it provides for consumers, as well as our dealers and the media,” said Suzanne Mitchell, manager of brand development for Hercules. “We always want drivers to feel confident about their purchase and believe the new site will really help to do that. It’s accessible, informative and full of helpful tools and resources.”

The Hercules website will be updated routinely with news of product launches, up-to-date dealer information, new size additions and videos, and includes live feeds from Hercules’ social media channels.

Visitors can view the new website at www.herculestire.com.