Hercules Launches New Premium Truck Tires

Hercules Tires announces the launch of two all new premium truck tire offerings – the Hercules Strong Guard HRA and the Hercules Strong Guard HRD all-position tires. The Strong Guard name, new to Hercules’ commercial products, will be used to denote the brand’s premium medium truck tire products, which feature sophisticated materials and technologies, as well as some of the most impressive coverage in the industry, according to the company.

“Hercules Strong Guard tires are next generation truck tires,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules. “The enhancements that our customers and end users will see are significant. The Strong Guard line is an excellent example of our brand promise to deliver unmatched value.”

Strong Guard truck tires carry a seven-year Limited Protection Policy, including free tire replacement during the first 50 percent of usable tread life, if the tire is found unserviceable due to manufacturing defects. Additionally, Hercules Strong Guard tires carry a casing allowance for three retreads.

Hercules Strong Guard HRD is a deep, all-position design optimized for higher-scrub applications. Available in seven standard- and low-profile 22.5” and 24.5” sizes, including 315/80R22.5, Strong Guard HRD features include:

A wide solid shoulder design promoting even wear and lateral stability;

Stone ejector ribs, which prevent stone drilling and help preserve casings for retreading;

Micro sipes on circumferential groove edges designed to increase wet traction and improve even wear;

Zig-zag lateral siping providing excellent wet grip and enhancing even wear.

The new Hercules Strong Guard HRA is available in ten sizes, from 215/75R17.5 up to 11R22.5. The tire has a wide, five-rib all-position design with features that include:

A wide solid shoulder design promoting even wear and enhancing lateral stability

Zig-zag groove design that provides outstanding handling for all-position application

Multi-point edged grooves, which deliver better dry and wet traction

Wavy lateral sipes that provide excellent wet grip and promote even wear

Both Hercules Strong Guard HRD and StrongGuard HRA products feature a silica-infused tread compound and promote excellent heat dispersion to deliver longer life with lower rolling resistance. A modern profile shape also promotes long, even tread wear.

“This introduction is one more step in our commitment to providing our customers with a compelling commercial offering that delivers breadth, depth and outstanding quality,” said Emans.

Hercules Strong Guard products are now available in the U.S. exclusively through American Tire Distributors.