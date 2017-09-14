News/Hercules
September 14, 2017

Hercules Expands Terra Trac M/T Line

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TBC Corp. Opens Four New Locations

Hercules Expands Terra Trac M/T Line

Nokian Opens New Warehouse in Illinois

Pep Boys Acquires Newpark Auto Service

Meyle Releases New Tutorial on Tread Damage

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

Hercules Tire & Rubber  has announced that the Terra Trac M/T is now available in two new 37-inch Load Range E sizes.

Originally launched last fall, the Terra Trac M/T is a modern mud tire, designed for performance both on and off the road.

“These tires exemplify Hercules’ promise to deliver extraordinary value,” said Jedd Emans, Hercules Tire vice president of marketing. “The Terra Trac M/T is a high-quality, great-looking product with an unparalleled protection policy. That all adds up to differentiation and excellent profit potential for our dealers.”

The new size additions for the Terra Trac M/T include:

  • 37X12.50R20/E 126P BSW
  • 37X13.50R20/E 127Q BSW

New sizes and the entire Terra Trac M/T offering are available through American tire distributors in the U.S. and through national tire distributors in Canada.

Show Full Article