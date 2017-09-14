Hercules Expands Terra Trac M/T Line

Hercules Tire & Rubber has announced that the Terra Trac M/T is now available in two new 37-inch Load Range E sizes.

Originally launched last fall, the Terra Trac M/T is a modern mud tire, designed for performance both on and off the road.

“These tires exemplify Hercules’ promise to deliver extraordinary value,” said Jedd Emans, Hercules Tire vice president of marketing. “The Terra Trac M/T is a high-quality, great-looking product with an unparalleled protection policy. That all adds up to differentiation and excellent profit potential for our dealers.”

The new size additions for the Terra Trac M/T include:

37X12.50R20/E 126P BSW

37X13.50R20/E 127Q BSW

New sizes and the entire Terra Trac M/T offering are available through American tire distributors in the U.S. and through national tire distributors in Canada.