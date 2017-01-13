Hercules Expands Terra Trac AT II Line

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has expanded its Terra Trac AT II line-up with four additional sizes covering 18- and 20-inch wheel diameters for light trucks and SUVs.

The new sizes will cover plus sizing and popular OE fitment enhancements such as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, Hercules said. With the new sizes, the Terra Trac AT II is available in 58 SUV and light truck SKUs, ranging from 15 to 20 inches with both black and outlined white letter sidewalls.

New sizes include:

LT265/65R18/10

LT305/65R18/10

35X12.50R20LT/10

35X12.50R18LT/10

The tire line’s LT315/70R17 also received a load range upgrade from D to E.

The Hercules Terra Trac AT II offers wear resistance and features heavy siping and Hercules’ exclusive silica-infused AT-C compound for traction. The Terra Trac AT II is also part of Hercules’ Terra Trac Traction Series, a light truck line-up that offers drivers precise performance and traction off and on the road.

The new Terra Trac AT II sizes are now available in the U.S. through American Tire Distributors.

For more information, visit herculestire.com/traction.