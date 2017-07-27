Hercules Adds Two New AT Sizes



Hercules Tire has added two new SKUs of the brand’s Terra Trac AT II premium all-terrain light truck tire. The 18- and 20-inch LRE additions join four others introduced earlier in 2017.

The two newest offerings are:

LT265/70R18/10 124/121S OWL

LT265/60R20/10 121/118R BSW

“These additions bring us to 61 total SKUs for this line,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “This is a versatile tire – the size line-up should be as well.”

All SUV and LT sizes offer a 60,000-mile coverage, industry-leading road hazard protection, and Hercules’ 30-day Trust Our Ride Test Drive.

The Terra Trac AT II along with the Terra Trac M/T mud terrain and Terra Trac T/G Max commercial traction tires comprise the Terra Trac Traction Series, a complete light truck line-up.

The new sizes will be available in the U.S., Canada and Australia through American Tire Distributors, National Tire Distributors and Hercules Tire International.