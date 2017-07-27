News/Hercules Tires
July 27, 2017

Hercules Adds Two New AT Sizes

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Hercules Tire has added two new SKUs of the brand’s Terra Trac AT II premium all-terrain light truck tire. The 18- and 20-inch LRE additions join four others introduced earlier in 2017.

The two newest offerings are:

  • LT265/70R18/10 124/121S OWL
  • LT265/60R20/10 121/118R BSW

“These additions bring us to 61 total SKUs for this line,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “This is a versatile tire – the size line-up should be as well.”

All SUV and LT sizes offer a 60,000-mile coverage, industry-leading road hazard protection, and Hercules’ 30-day Trust Our Ride Test Drive.

The Terra Trac AT II along with the Terra Trac M/T mud terrain and Terra Trac T/G Max commercial traction tires comprise the Terra Trac Traction Series, a complete light truck line-up.

The new sizes will be available in the U.S., Canada and Australia through American Tire Distributors, National Tire Distributors and Hercules Tire International.

