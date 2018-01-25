HDDA: Heavy Duty Announces New Strategic Plan

HDDA: Heavy Duty, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced their new strategic plan during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2018.

The decision to develop a new plan was prompted by tremendous industry evolution. HDDA’s advisory board—which consists of top leaders in the aftermarket such as VIPAR Heavy Duty, Erie DriveTrain, FleetPride, SKF and more—defined their challenges in the marketplace and outlined what support the industry needs to fuel the future of Heavy Duty.

The resulting strategic plan outlines how HDDA will fuel the future of Heavy Duty through four new, focused pillars:

Create industry efficiency through the development of product data standards.

HDDA: Heavy Duty is the steward of the current project to expand existing, industry-accepted product data standards in order to create efficiencies in the heavy duty aftermarket.

Cultivate market intelligence to enable members of HDDA: Heavy Duty to make better business decisions.

HDDA: Heavy Duty will invest and partner in market intelligence that informs the heavy duty aftermarket supply chain of the trends and product category information necessary to foster, validate and develop better business strategies for aftermarket industry growth.

Develop workforce education programs to ensure the long-term growth and viability of the industry.

HDDA: Heavy Duty will implement and promote curriculum to educate the existing heavy duty aftermarket industry workforce to increase retention of talented and dedicated employees. Training on industry trends—including all aspects of technology, along with beneficial management training and tools—will be geared to the personal and professional growth of the highly-skilled, customer-facing staff already embedded in the independent heavy duty aftermarket.

Advocate for the independent heavy duty aftermarket.

HDDA: Heavy Duty recognizes the awareness and influence of the heavy duty aftermarket is central to its competitiveness, profitability and advancement. The protection and promotion of the industry must be addressed with myriad audiences, both internal and external.

“We’re interested in being the pioneers of the development of these HD-specific programs with the help of the industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “HD asked, we listened. In the end, we’re here to help the industry prove success in terms of time saving, efficiency and increased margins through these programs.”

