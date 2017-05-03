News/Promotion
May 3, 2017

Hayden Automotive Announces Facebook Promo

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

The Hayden Automotive has launched its “Keepin’ It Cool” promotion for the chance to win prizes for giving testimonials.

Now through Nov. 30, those who share a qualifying testimonial on Facebook about how Hayden has been “keepin’ them cool” will win a commemorative bottle jacket. Additionally, qualifying testimonials will also receive automatic entry into a monthly drawing for a 55-quart Coleman rugged wheeled cooler. Participants can also enter the contest by providing a review with a star rating or commenting or snapping a picture with your favorite Hayden product (with a caption).

“Since 1961 Hayden Auto has become a well-known brand in the aftermarket for innovative and quality engine cooling components,” said Ron Miller, product and marketing manager of specialty products, Hayden Automotive. “This promotion allows our loyal customers to share their Hayden success stories with performance or restoration enthusiasts just like themselves.”

For more information about the Hayden Automotive “Keepin’ It Cool” promotion, visit facebook.com/HaydenAutomotive/.

