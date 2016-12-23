Home News

Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, there will be no World Tire Report e-newsletter or any news updates – unless there is urgent breaking news – to Tire Review’s website Monday, Dec. 26, Friday, Dec. 30, or Monday, Jan. 2.

We will resume publication of World Tire Report and news updates at tirereview.com on Dec. 27 – 29 and Jan. 3.

We hope you have a safe and happy holiday!

Tire Review Staff
