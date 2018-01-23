News/bus tires
January 23, 2018

Hankook to be Sole Supplier to Jumbo Bus Group

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hankook Tire announced its SINGDA tire will be used on all intra-city buses for one of the largest private bus companies in China.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed with Chinese company Jumbo Bus Group, the tiremaker will be the sole supplier of tires for Jumbo’s intra-city buses, Business Korea reported.  Previously, the company used a mix of companies from Michelin to Dunlop and other Chinese manufacturers for its buses.

Jumbo Bus Group is China’s largest private bus company, running six city bus companies, an auto parts business and a city bus advertising agency with 4,500 buses on 187 routes every year, according to Pulse.

