Hankook Tire Wins Corporate Social Responsiblity Award from Groupe Renault

Hankook Tire received global auto brand Groupe Renault’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award at its Supplier Award ceremony.

Groupe Renault holds the Supplier Award ceremony annually to award its global partners for their most notable value. This year, it awarded 12 enterprises in five sectors: best service; design; innovation; purchasing; sustainability, and quality.

Hankook Tire was selected as an outstanding company in the purchasing sustainability sector. This sector is evaluated on a wide range of factors that are related to corporate social responsibility, including the environment, health and safety, human rights and ethics management, actions against climate change, etc. In particular, Hankook Tire received the highest score in social contribution, nominated as highest supplier and recognized for its global commitment in sustainable management.

“Hankook Tire will continue to form strategic partnerships with global automotive manufacturers based on global top-tier technology and continuous innovation,” said Hyun Jun Cho, head of the company’s OE division. “Furthermore, we will consistently enhance efforts to resolve environmental and social issues as a sustainability management business.”

In addition to the partnership with Groupe Renault, Hankook Tire is currently supplying OE tires to approximately 310 models of 45 global vehicle brand. It is supplying OE tires to luxury sports cars, such as: Ford’s all-new Mustang and the new Audi TT; premium SUVs such as BMW X5, BMW new X3, Audi Q7, Citroen C3 Aircross; world’s best-selling vehicles such as Toyota Camry and Honda Accord; high-end brands such as Porsche, and premium sedans such as the all-new BMW 7 series.