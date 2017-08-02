Hankook Tire Unveils New Rebate Promotion

To further leverage the company’s sponsorship of Major League Baseball, Hankook has unveiled its 2017 “Great Hit” mail-in rebate promotion to celebrate baseball season. During the promotion, consumers can save up to $100 by purchasing four qualifying Hankook’s passenger and light truck tires.

The rebate is valid from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017, and customers can submit their rebate online here.

“As Americans continue to enjoy summer road travel and gear up for back-to-school, the Great Hit rebate provides drivers with valuable savings on some of our most popular high-performance light truck and passenger tires,” said Wes Boling, public relations manager for Hankook Tire America Corp. “With the success of our previous ‘Great Catch’ rebate promotion this spring, we decided to expand the number of available tires from seven to eight, bringing on the Hankook Dynapro MT as new addition to the rebate lineup.”

Tires that qualify for the rebate include:

Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 (Pattern Code: K120) $100 rebate – Hankook’s ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars incorporates a sophisticated sidewall and an advanced tread pattern design for high-speed stability, improved braking performance in wet and dry conditions and better wear resistance, according to the company.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 (Pattern Code: RA33) $100 rebate – The Dynapro HP2 is Hankook’s light truck/SUV/crossover touring all-season tire is developed for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance. Designed to combine ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (Pattern Code: H452) $80 rebate – With an asymmetric tread pattern, the UHP all-season Ventus S1 noble2 incorporates a four-channel rib design for efficient water evacuation and an advanced silica rubber compound to offer impressive wet handling and braking. A straight rib-block design applied to the outside of the tire’s contact patch helps to prevent unwanted road noise and increases grip, while multiple 3D kerfs and carving edges provide improved winter traction.

Hankook Kinergy GT (Pattern Code: H436) $70 rebate – Featuring wider circumferential four-channel grooves, the new and cutting edge KINERGY GT tire is designed to provide maximum water evacuation for better grip and traction. The premium grand touring all-season tire is designed and optimized to perform in wet, dry and winter conditions, in addition to providing a quiet and comfortable driving experience.

Hankook Dynapro MT (Pattern Code: RT03) $70 rebate – The Dynapro MT boasts zig-zag shoulder lugs and rugged tread design for optimal grip, traction and off-road capabilities. The tire also features side protection blocks, protecting the sidewall from punctures and pothole damage.

Hankook Dynapro AT-M (Pattern Code: RF10) $60 rebate – Considered the ideal on/off-road tire for 4×4 vehicles, the Dynapro AT-M employs a tough pattern design and block structure to overcome any road.

Hankook Dynapro HT (Pattern Code: RH12) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HT provides drivers of light trucks, vans and SUVs improved all-season traction and lower rolling resistance for better vehicle fuel economy and longer tread wear.

Hankook Optimo H727 (Pattern Code: H727) $50 rebate – The premium touring all-season tire Optimo H727 is designed to provide drivers with a quiet, composed ride by limiting unwanted road noise and delivering an ideal road feel, according to the company.

For more information, please visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankooktirerebates.com.