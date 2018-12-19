Hankook Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Ford Ranger

Hankook Tire will supply the new 2019 Ford Ranger with two original fitments for the midsize pickup.

The Ranger will come standard with Hankook’s Dynapro HT [pattern RH12], with the available option of the more off-road focused Dynapro AT-m [pattern RF10].

The Dynapro HT is a highway all-season tire optimized for longer tread wear and improved snow traction and features a wider footprint for better grip under all driving conditions. Available with the Ford Ranger’s FX4 off-road package is the Dynapro AT-m, an aggressive, all-terrain tire designed to enhance the Ranger’s off-road capabilities. With a tougher pattern design and block structure, the Dynapro AT-m guards against cuts and impacts from sharp objects, in addition to a reinforced carcass and rubber gauge to improve hill climbing and stability both on and off the road. Sizes 265/60R18 A/T BSW, 265/60R18 A/T OWL, 265/65R17 A/T OWL, 255/70R16 AS BSW, and LT 265/65R17 A/T OWL will be equipped on the Ranger.

The Ranger sports good approach and departure angles making it a good choice to off-road and rock-crawling enthusiasts, Hankook says. In addition to upgraded rubber by way of the Dynapro AT-m tires, the available FX4 off-road package also comes with off-road-tuned shocks and suspension, rear locking differential, and four distinct drive modes to help conquer a variety of different terrains.

Ford Motor Co. and Hankook Tire have collaborated with their respective products since 1999. Among the Ranger, Hankook Tire also supplies tires for the F-150, as well as the Ford E-Series trucks.

“Hankook Tire is excited to be a part of launch of the Ford Ranger with two of our most capable tires for on and off the road,” said Hyun Jun Cho, head of Hankook’s OE division. “With the HT and AT-m, the Dynapro product line is designed for those who want to get the most out of their adventures.”