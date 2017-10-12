Hankook Tire Offers Rebate Program for Winter Tires

Hankook Tire has announced its “Great Winter” rebate program to give customers a discount on its four most popular winter tires before frigid winter temperatures arrive.

Customers who purchase four qualifying Hankook winter tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between Oct. 9 and Dec. 31, 2017, are eligible for a mail-in rebate of up to $80.

“Hankook tires thrive in winter conditions, and we are delighted to offer an opportunity for drivers to make these cold months safer,” said Wes Boling, public relations manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. “We have long been known for our high-quality winter tire options, and consumers will be able to choose from four state-of-the-art models.”

Tires that qualify for the rebate include:

Hankook Winter I*cept evo2 (Pattern Code: W320) $80 rebate – The I*Cept evo2’s optimized pattern design helps effectively bite into the snow and improve the traction performance of the tires.

Hankook Winter I*cept evo2 (Pattern Code: W320A) $80 rebate – This model of the evo2 is the same as W320 but designed for SUVs.

Hankook Winter I*Cept iZ2 (Pattern Code: W616) $60 rebate – The optimized directional pattern design of the Winter i*cept iZ2 features zigzag traction for improved snow traction with excellent braking and handling on ice.

Hankook I*Pike RW11 (Pattern Code: RW11) $40 rebate – The i’Pike RW11 has strong braking power and excellent snow and ice traction. Optimized stud pins allow for more effective ice braking.

Consumers can submit their purchase online at www.hankooktirerebates.com to receive their rebate.