Hankook Tire Honored By Montgomery County Government for 77th Anniversary

In recognition of Hankook Tire’s 77th year as a leading global tire manufacturer, Montgomery County, Tennessee Mayor Jim Durrett, surprised Hankook Tire Tennessee Plant President Ilhwan Jeon with an official government proclamation honoring the company’s impressive history.

“You have been great partners and we appreciate the work and the culture you and your team have brought to Montgomery County,” Durrett, said. “We wanted to do something special to let you know how much we enjoy you being a part of our community.”

Montgomery County plays a significant part in Hankook Tire’s history. In 2017, Hankook celebrated the opening of phase one of its state-of-the-art, 1.5 million-square-foot North American production plant. The plant is capable of producing 5.5 million tires per year. Hankook has also become a major employer for Montgomery County, with more than 1,000 people working at Hankook Tire’s Tennessee Plant.

“Hankook is honored to be a part of the Montgomery County community. We thank Mayor Durrett for this surprise proclamation in recognition of Hankook’s 77th year in business,” said Ilhwan Jeon, president of the Hankook Tire Tennessee Plant. “We are excited to have Montgomery County and its people be a part of our history for the next 77 years and beyond.”

The proclamation reads:

“WHEREAS, from its humble beginnings in 1941 as Korea’s first tire company, Hankook has grown into the seventh largest tire company in the world; and

“WHEREAS, after the Korean War, the Hankook team worked hard to establish itself as a cornerstone of Korea’s industrial progress and to lay the foundation of the company it is today; and

“WHEREAS, in the 1960’s and 1970’s, Korea made amazing progressions and so did Hankook due to its sound business principles and technological skills. Hankook grew on a global scale exporting tires to neighboring countries throughout Asia; and

“WHEREAS, in 1979, Hankook built the world’s first large-scale tire facility in Korea specializing in radial tires which then led to exports to the United States and Europe whose advanced automotive markets recognized their high-tech capability and world-class quality; and

“WHEREAS, Hankook is a global corporation that has consistently met the challenges of the future and have always been a step ahead facing changes in the world economy; and

“WHEREAS, in 2014, Hankook broke ground on its 1.5 million-square-foot plant located on 469 acres in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Today, this highly automated plant reflects its latest and most advanced global tire manufacturing technology. For two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, Hankook Tire was recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year;” and

“WHEREAS, for 77 years, Hankook has strived to provide a safe, pleasant and comfortable driving experience from the time the driver turns on the engine. Embracing the feel and excitement of being behind the wheel is the “driving emotion” Hankook aspires to deliver to their customers.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JIM DURRETT, Mayor of Montgomery County, Tennessee, hereby urge all citizens to recognize Hankook Tire for their 77th Year Anniversary. This community is extremely blessed to have this company locate one of their plants in this area and we look forward to working with them for many years to come!”