Miami, Denver Top Hankook Tire Gauge Index Survey of Summer Destinations

The latest Hankook Gauge Index Survey found that drivers are either heading to the beach or mountains this season: Miami and Denver top this year’s list of most popular summer destinations.

Each city had more than a quarter of the vote (26%). Other popular destinations include New York City (18%), Palm Springs, California and Atlanta (both at 15%).

The Gauge also revealed that the ideal summer destination varies based on a driver’s age and location. Of those looking to escape to the cool, quiet mountains of Denver, nearly one third (31%) were baby boomers. Meanwhile, one third (32%) of those seeking fun in the sun in Miami were millennials. And while the Gauge notes a common trend in drivers picking destinations most easily accessible by car, Northeasterners are most likely to stick close to home, as 41% have their sights on the Big Apple.

No matter the destination, when it comes to who is sitting in the passenger seat, 72% will road trip with their significant others or families this summer. Family is also most motivating for Americans to grab the wheel and go coast-to-coast. When asked why they would be most inclined to drive across the country, more than a third (36%) of drivers say it’s to visit family and friends. Another third (32%) are in it to experience the adventure of the open road.

Regardless of why they’re driving from mountains to the prairies, it’s likely that drivers will stop to spot a few American landmarks – such as national parks – on their way. Whereas most Americans (78%) have visited at least one national park, millennials have seen more, as 34% have been to at least six national parks.

“Summer is a season of adventure, and our Gauge Survey reveals that drivers are looking to explore all that America has to offer,” said Wes Boling, public relations manager for Hankook Tire America Corp. “Whether you’re off to see the sights of a new city or exploring our country’s natural wonders, road trip prep should include proper inspection of your car and tires to ensure you get to your destination safely.”

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a quarterly survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about all things related to driving. The latest installment of the survey, conducted April 20-22, 2018, polled 932 randomly selected Americans.