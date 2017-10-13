Hankook Tire Furthers Honda Partnership

Hankook Tire has been selected to become the main OE supplier for the all-new, 10th-generation 2018 Honda Accord.

The 2018 Honda Accord is designed with sportier proportions than the company’s flagship sedan and incorporates sophisticated styling together with increased dynamic performance.

Earlier this week, Hankook Tire was selected as an OE supplier for select Toyota 2018 Camry models, including hybrid and gasoline powertrains – with the Kinergy GT in size 235/45R 18V. The news emphasizes the company’s commitment to global expansion as it completes a successful entry into the Japanese market.



For the 2018 Honda Accord, Hankook Tire will supply Kinergy GT 225/50R17 V tires, a ultra high performance tire that performs in all weather conditions. With its wider circumferential grooves, the Kinergy GT 225/50R17 V tires provide maximum water evacuation with wider lateral grooves allow confident driving on wet and snowy surfaces.



“It is an honor for Hankook Tire to become the main OE partner with Honda’s flagship sedan, the new 2018 Accord,” said Mr. Seung Hwa Suh, Vice Chairman & CEO of Hankook Tire. “This not only proves the company’s cutting edge technology, but also Honda’s trust in Hankook Tire”.

Hankook Tire is currently supplying OE tires to Honda for other vehicles such as Civic and CR-V, proving the already existing trust and enhanced partnership between the two companies.