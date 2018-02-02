Hankook Tire Forging New Partnerships In 2018

After securing valuable OE partnerships in 2017 with two of the top-selling sedans on the market, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, Hankook Tire plans to continue expanding its OE relationships to include some of the nation’s leading automotive brands.

Hankook is currently discussing opportunities with several top-tier U.S. auto manufacturers to become the OE supplier for a handful of popular 2019 models in addition to securing notable partnerships for 2018. The company’s current and upcoming OE contracts prove that Hankook is a key player and trusted brand in the U.S. market, says the company.

“We are honored that respected automotive brands are entrusting us to supply their vehicles with Hankook tires,” said Hosung Suh, president of Hankook Tire America Corp. “We are thrilled to partner with America’s leading automakers, and we are confident that our technologically innovative, state-of-the-art products will enhance the performance of their vehicles.”

Capitalizing on the successful grand opening of its first North American manufacturing facility late last year and the production of its first American-made tire, the Kinergy PT, Hankook is dedicated to becoming a top-tier brand among American consumers. The company is looking to strong OE partnerships as an important step in achieving this goal.

“We are looking to pursue OE opportunities in 2018 that will help drive Hankook forward as a premier brand in the American market,” said Eric Shirley, director of sales for Hankook Tire America’s OE Division. “We are excited for automakers and consumers to experience the exceptional quality of our products that are being produced in America for American consumers.”

Hankook also recently began distribution of its first sound-absorbing “silent foam” tire in North America, which has been fitted for the 2018 Nissan Rogue SV. This new technology, designed to reduce road noise and enhance the driving experience, is achieved through a special noise-absorbing polyurethane foam inlay sheet that is applied to the inside of the tire.

This article originally appeared in AftermarketNews.com, a Tire Review sister publication.