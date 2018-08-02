News/Hankook Tire
August 2, 2018

Hankook Tire Hosts DAV Honorees at 2018 MLB All-Star Game

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Club 3633: Rob Seibert, Bridgestone Americas

Kumho Tire Launches New All-Season UHP Tire

Club 3633: Gregory Parker, Wegmann Automotive USA

Club 3633: Megan Moore, Direct Tire and Auto Service

Hornsby Tire Distributors Opens 6th Distribution Center

TireHub Opens Doors to Dealers, Retailers

Moody’s Report Calls for Urgent Action by ATD

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

Hankook DAV Honrees
Left to right] Hankook Tire America Corp. Senior Vice President of Marketing Sooman Choi, Hankook Tire America Corp. President Hosung Suh, Master Sergeant Jeff Johnson, Deonne Johnson, Captain Jonathan Moak, Hankook Tire America Corp. Public Relations Manager Wes Boling.

Master Sergeant Jeff Johnson and Captain Jonathan Moak have at least two things in common: First, they’re avid baseball fans. Second – and more importantly – they serve in the United States military.

Hankook Tire America Corp., the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, thanked Johnson and Moak for their service by hosting them as honored guests at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The rapidly growing global tire company welcomed Moak, Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Deonne, as part of its relationship with DAV [Disabled American Veterans], which selected the honorees. Hankook also invited its special guests to spend time in its suite, where they spoke with company leadership and met Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

“The game was fantastic,” said Johnson, a resident of La Plata, Maryland who has served as an Aircraft Ordinance Specialist and Flight Chief in the United States Air National Guard. “Having the opportunity to see the best players up close like this is, of course, wonderful.”

Moak, a Captain in the United States Army Reserve from Alexandria, Virginia, agreed.

“The experience was incredible, and visiting the suite hosted by Hankook Tire America Corp. leadership was a very special time,” Moak said.

Johnson’s 20-year Air Force career includes three tours in Iraq and stints in Turkey, Curacao and at bases across the United States. Moak deployed as an Infantry Officer in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and recently transitioned to the Individual Ready Reserve after 13 years of service. Both are DAV members who ardently believe in the organization’s mission.

“DAV provides the connection for veterans to the benefits earned through service to country,” said Moak. “DAV helps vets transition to civilian life and gives the resources and tools necessary to do so.”

“My experience with [DAV] as I am transitioning to retirement has been exceptional,” Johnson said. “They provide highly knowledgeable professionals, free of charge, to help separating military members get all required information squared away and confirm we can access the benefits and services we’ve earned.”

The ticket giveaway is one of many ways Hankook Tire America Corp. is serving DAV in 2018. The company is partnering with tire dealers to host 12 mobile service stops, gave $175,000 to the organization and will sponsor a new seven-passenger DAV Transportation Network vehicle that will drive Nashville-area veterans to their medical appointments.

“Hankook Tire was delighted to host these courageous guests at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game,” said Wes Boling, Public Relations Manager for Hankook Tire America Corp. “As we enter our fourth year of partnership with DAV, we are honored to have an opportunity to serve those who have served us.”

To learn more about Hankook Tire’s relationship with DAV, visit www.dav.org/hankook.