Hankook Tire 2018 Great Hit Promotion Begins Today

Hankook, the official tire of Major League Baseball, is providing consumers with a “home run offer” this spring and summer. Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook passenger or light truck tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between May 21 and July 13, 2018, are eligible for an online or mail-in rebate of $50. Consumers can submit their rebate forms online at www.hankooktirerebates.com.

With Hankook Tire’s Great Hit Rebate, consumers can save up to $50 on eight of Hankook’s most popular passenger and light truck tire models.

“Whether drivers are taking themselves out to the ball game, going on a summer road trip or just commuting to work, their time on the road should be safe and enjoyable,” said Wes Boling, Public Relations Manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. “This year’s Great Hit rebate also makes it affordable, thanks to generous discounts on a wide variety of our beloved tire patterns.”

Qualifying tires offered through the 2018 Great Hit online and mail-in rebate include:

Hankook Kinergy PT (Pattern Code: H737) $50 rebate – Made exclusively in the United States, this premium touring tire has the highest rating in its market segment and includes a 90,000-mile warranty.

Hankook Kinergy ST (Pattern Code: H735) $50 rebate – The newest offering in the Hankook Tire portfolio, the Kinergy ST is suitable for all road conditions.

Hankook Kinergy GT (Pattern Code: H436) $50 rebate – The Kinergy GT premium grand touring all-season tire is designed and optimized to perform in wet, dry and winter conditions, with excellent water evacuation in addition to providing a quiet and comfortable driving experience.

Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 (Pattern Code: K120) $50 rebate – Hankook's ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars incorporates a sophisticated sidewall and an advanced tread pattern design for high speed stability, improved braking performance in wet and dry conditions, and better wear-resistance.

Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (Pattern Code: H452) $50 rebate – With an asymmetric tread pattern, the ultra-high-performance all-season Ventus S1 noble2 incorporates a four-channel rib design for efficient water evacuation and an advanced silica rubber compound to offer impressive wet handling and braking. A straight rib block design applied to the outside of the tire's contact patch helps to prevent unwanted road noise and increase cornering grip, while multiple 3D kerfs and carving edges provide improved winter condition traction.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 (Pattern Code: RA33) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HP2 is Hankook's light truck/SUV/crossover touring all-season tire developed for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance. Designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long treadwear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

Hankook Dynapro AT-M (Pattern Code: RF10) $50 rebate – Considered the ideal on/off-road tire for 4×4 vehicles, the Dynapro AT-m employs a tough pattern design and block structure to overcome any road.

Hankook Dynapro HT (Pattern Code: RH12) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HT provides drivers of light trucks, vans and SUVs improved all-season traction and lower rolling resistance for improved vehicle fuel economy and longer tread wear.

For more information, visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankooktirerebates.com.