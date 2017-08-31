Hankook, Sporting News Giving Away World Series Tickets

Hankook Tire America Corp. and Sporting News have partnered to offer baseball fans a trip to The World Series through the SN50 sweepstakes.

“The passion of Major League Baseball fans is season-long, from the fervor of opening day to the triumph of the trophy presentation,” said Wes Boling, Hankook public relations manager. “Hankook enjoys honoring fans’ enduring spirit by letting them get close to the action.”

One fan will win a pair of World Series tickets as well as round-trip airfare and lodging. Entrants are also eligible to receive Hankook gift cards and baseball caps.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans must vote online for their favorite rising baseball stars in a poll at Sporting News SN50, a list of the best players in baseball who are elected by a panel of experts. Fans can access the poll here.

SN50 runs now through the third week in October.