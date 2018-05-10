Tire Manufacturers Recognized by GM as a 2017 Supplier of the Year

Hankook Tire is named among other tire manufacturers as a 2017 General Motors Supplier of the year during the company’s 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held April 20 in Orlando, Florida.

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. This year’s ceremony marked the most suppliers GM has ever recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. Hankook, Michelin, Continental Tire, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., K&M Tire, Bridgestone and MAXXIS were among those in the tire industry honored. This the second consecutive year Hankook has received the award.

“Hankook is honored to receive a GM Supplier of the Year award again this year,” said Eric Shirley, Hankook’s director of OE sales. “We value our partnership with GM and believe this award two years in a row is a testament to our strong partnership and continued growth together.”

More than 45 percent this year’s Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”