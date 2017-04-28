Hankook Named 2016 GM Supplier of the Year

General Motors has recognized Hankook Tire Co. as a 2016 General Motors Supplier of the Year. This is the first time Hankook has been awarded the honor.

“Acknowledged by our partners, this award is an additional proof point which testifies to Hankook Tire’s technology leadership and premium quality,” said Mr. Seung Hwa Suh, vice chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire Co. “We will continue to thrive as a global premium brand by providing innovative, top-quality tires to our partners worldwide.”

Winning suppliers were chosen based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.