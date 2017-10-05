Hankook Joins USTMA

Hankook Tire Co. has joined the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) after the USTMA Board of Directors unanimously approved the company’s membership at its fall meeting. Hankook is the 11th tire manufacturer to join the group.

To be eligible for membership, tire manufacturers must produce tires in the U.S. Hankook recently began tire production first U.S. plant in Clarksville, Tenn.

“We are excited to have Hankook join the ranks of our organization,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Hankook’s investment in the United States is a testament to opportunities for growth and prosperity in the U.S. tire manufacturing industry. The local and state economy also will see great benefit in jobs, economic output and community involvement that are hallmarks of our industry’s footprint.”

USTMA’s members include: Bridgestone Americas, Continental Tire the Americas, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Hankook Tire America Corp., Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., Michelin North America, Inc., Pirelli Tire North America, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas and Yokohama Tire Corp.