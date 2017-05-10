Hankook Hires New Director of Corporate Sales

Jim Sicking has joined Hankook Tire America Corp. as its director of corporate sales.

“James possesses a strong blend of sales experience and industry knowledge,” said Hee-se Ahn, Hankook Tire America Corp. president. “We are eager to welcome him to our growing team.”

Sicking has nearly three decades of sales experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining Hankook, Sicking worked at Continental Tire the Americas, Phillips Industries, Workhorse Group and MGM Brakes.

Sicking will be based at Hankook’s American headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.