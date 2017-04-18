Hankook Hires General Counsel, PR Manager

Hankook Tire America Corp. is welcoming two new hires to the company’s corporate strategy team. Justin Shellaway has been named the company’s new general counsel and Wes Boling has been named public relations manager.

“These hires represent another step forward in Hankook Tire’s growth,” said Hankook Tire America vice president of corporate strategy Jae Woo Kim. “Justin and Wes will help us strengthen our mission to craft superior tires using Korean expertise and American innovation.”

As Hankook’s new general counsel, Shellaway will serve as the in-house attorney in charge of managing all legal matters involving the company.

Shellaway has experience with regulatory compliance and litigation in the private sector and federal government. Prior to joining Hankook, he served as a branch chief for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, supervising a team of attorneys investigating market manipulation in the agency’s Office of Enforcement. Shellaway graduated from Yale Law School and The University of Pennsylvania.

As Hankook’s public relations manager, Boling will oversee all public relations and internal communications initiatives for Hankook’s American headquarters in Nashville. He will also serve as the company’s U.S. spokesperson and will manage publicity related to Hankook’s new tire production facility in Clarksville, Tenn.

Boling brings 10 years of strategic communications experience to Hankook. Prior to joining the tiremaker, he held a senior account management role at Mary Beth West Communications. He is a graduate of The University of Tennessee, and he earned an MBA with a marketing concentration from Belmont University’s Massey Graduate School of Business.

Both Boling and Shellaway will be based at Hankook Tire America Corp’s Nashville headquarters.