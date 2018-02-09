Hankook Named OEM for Audi RS 4 Avant



Hankook has announced that it is the OE tire fitting for the Audi RS 4 Avant. The first vehicles were delivered at the beginning of the year and are hitting the road fitted with 265/35 R 19 98Y XL (standard) or 275/30 R 20 97Y XL (optional) tires on all wheels, including Hankook Ventus S1 evo² with noise-absorbing technology. This fitment follows Hankook being the OEM for the Audi TT RS and Audi RS5 Coupé.

Following the tradition of the first RS model, this has a powerful V6 bi-turbo engine, which now has 600 Nm torque and weighs 80 kg less than its predecessor and is bound to live up to the expectations of spoilt sports car drivers. Permanent all-wheel drive in combination with 19 or 20-inch tires on all wheels guarantees the necessary traction and power required for accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. Hankook original fitment tires for the Audi RS 4 Avant provide very sporty handling to match the vehicle according to the company.