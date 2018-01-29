Hankook Expands Supply Deal with Scania

Hankook Tire will supply all Scania’s construction vehicles with tires in an expansion of its current contract with the commercial vehicle manufacturer, according to South Korean news service Yonhap.

Hankook started supplying original equipment tires to the Swedish company in November 2016. The expansion of the deal puts Hankook’s OE tires on the Scania XT truck, the company said in a statement to Yonhap.

Initially, Hankook provided its e-cube MAX for long-haul traffic, as well as the SmartFlex, an all-year tire for medium-haul applications suitable for the

Scania is a part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. The company also provides industrial and marine engines as well as other products and financial services.