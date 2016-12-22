Home Uncategorized

With the official start of winter this week, Hankook Tire America Corp.’s Hankook Gauge Index has reported 86% of drivers change their driving behavior during the winter season.

Additional Hankook Gauge Index findings include:

  • 70% of drivers keep a longer distance between their vehicle and other cars on the road when there is snow on the ground
  • 48% of Americans will change their driving habits to avoid driving in the dark during the winter months
  • 71% of Americans say they are less likely to take a taxi or ride share service if it’s snowing

Driverless cars are also a concern to American drivers on the road. According to Hankook, roughly 50% of Americans are not comfortable with the idea of autonomous cars driving in the snow, and 24% of drivers are not comfortable sharing the road with an autonomous car in the winter weather.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a quarterly survey of American drivers. The winter survey was conducted Dec. 2-4, 2016, and polled 1,022 people at random.

 

