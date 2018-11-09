Groupe Touchette Inc. Acquires Atlas Tire Wholesale Inc.

Groupe Touchette Inc., one of Canada’s largest tire distributors, has taken a major step toward completing its Canadian market coverage by acquiring Atlas Tire Wholesale Inc., which boasts a strong presence in Ontario. The transaction was announced this morning to both companies’ employees and clients. No reorganization is planned, apart from a few adjustments that may be necessary, and the two companies will gradually integrate the Ontario market over the next year.

The acquisition of Atlas Tire Wholesale Inc. enables Groupe Touchette to expand its operations, mostly in Ontario. Atlas Tire Wholesale Inc. is a leading tire distributor to car dealerships and independent tire retailers and it operates three distribution centers in the Greater Toronto Area, namely in Mississauga, Scarborough and Vaughan, and a fourth one, also in Vaughan, of over 182,000 sq. ft. to be in operation in the spring of 2019, which will become Groupe Touchette’s largest facility. Atlas Tire Wholesale Inc. also has operations in Alberta, namely in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as in Delta, British Columbia. Up to now, Groupe Touchette had been distributing tires in the Ontario market under DT Tire and TireLink from five distribution centres—including one in Brampton to serve the Greater Toronto Area.