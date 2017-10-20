News/Online Automotive training courses
October 20, 2017

The Group Training Academy Provides Online Automotive Training

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

The Group Training Academy is now offering hundreds of hours of online automotive training courses for automotive service professionals.

“The Group Training Academy gives automotive professionals the opportunity to train as often as they like when it’s most convenient for them,” said Robert Roos, vice president of sales and marketing, National Pronto Association. “The Group Training Academy features training for professional service technicians and parts professionals, plus sales and product training and business management courses, all to help our customers and members learn skills that boost their technical abilities, improve customer service and increase the bottom line.”

Available 24-hours-day, seven days a week, The Group Training Academy includes everything from ASE test prep to automotive, diagnostic, diesel, transmission, shop management and scan tool training videos, plus training resources, diagrams, reading materials, quizzes and interactive
resources. The training is in a video format designed especially for professional technicians.

Some of components of The Group Training Academy include:

Advanced Technical Training – ASE test prep, hybrids, diesel, management, HVAC and diagnostic training and testing.

Sales & Product Training – Product tutorials, marketing videos and training content produced by aftermarket manufacturers which will help make informed buying decisions.

Business Management – Access to the The Group’s sales programs, marketing materials and content to help boost a stores profits and benefit customers.

To take a tour or to register online, visit www.thegrouptrainingacademy.com

  • Sadiya

    Informative post. It is really useful. Thanks for sharing

    – iteanz

