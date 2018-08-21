GRI to Launch Latest Ag Tire Range at Farm Progress Show

GRI will be showcasing its latest specialty agriculture tires at the Farm Progress Show from Aug. 28-30 in Boone, Iowa.

The company will showcase its radial range of tractor tires, namely the Green XLR 70 and 85 series, which the combines radial technology, tread design, a strong carcass and impact ply to deliver a longer service life with high resistance against wear and cuts, the company says.

The specialty tire manufacturer will also launch its range of flotation, tractor and rib implement tires at its booth #549.

Green EX FL700, a high traction general purpose flotation tire with a wide, round tread design and heavy load capacity at low inflation pressure reduces soil compaction while its high tread depth and special compound provide field traction and long wear, GRI says.

Specialized for on and off-road use, the Green EX RT100 bias tractor tire’s tie bar design provides hard surface lug stability. The 45-degree bar angle middle to center promotes traction on sloped surfaces while the shoulder bar angle enhances flat surface traction.

The raised center ribs and optimum angled crisscross grooves of the Green EX RIB3 implement tire increases road wear while its strong nylon carcass construction and cut/wear resistant compounds increase productivity.