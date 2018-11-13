GRI Installs First Tire Endurance Tester in Sri Lanka Facility

Global Rubber Industries (GRI) has installed a state-of-the-art tire endurance tester at its new factory in Sri Lanka.

GRI says this modern piece of equipment evaluates all tires produced, with respect to their strength profile in connection with the expected level of performance. It is specialized in testing tires under heavy load conditions to evaluate the stability for driving and compliance with mandatory international regulations. The machine provides increased operational speed on the factory floor and a high level of uniformity, allowing GRI to meet customer demand without an interruption in delivery schedules, the company says.

GRI’s tire endurance tester has the capacity to assess all agriculture and OTR tires over 20 in., both at the time of industrialization and for routine checks.

In addition to this, GRI’s testing department will soon be equipped with a plunger tester, which will assess the strength of the tire carcass.

Looking to the future, GRI says it will embark on more ambitious and exponential innovation programs, with the goal of advancement and continuous improvement.

“In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world, we rise to the challenge of providing the best tires possible.” said Prabhash Subasinghe, GRI’s managing director.