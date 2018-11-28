GRI Goes Solar at Sri Lankan Plant

Global Rubber Industries (GRI), a specialty tire manufacturer headquartered in Sri Lanka, has installed what it says is one of the largest rooftop solar systems in the country at its factory in Colombo.

With a capacity of 1,200kW (1.2MW), the solar panels are expected to generate 136,557kWh of electricity per month. The panels span across a roof area of approximately 90,000 square feet and is expected to generate a monthly revenue of approximately Rs 3,000,000 (about $42,435) once it is connected to the national electricity grid under the net plus scheme.

The system will help reduce over 1,100 metric tons of carbon emissions per year, which is equivalent to more than 20,000 trees that could absorb CO2 annually, GRI says. Installing solar panels is just one step that the company has taken toward the country’s goal of sourcing 100% renewable generated electricity by 2050.

In addition to the solar power system, GRI has undertaken many other green initiatives such as a bio-mass boiler for steam generation, rainwater harvesting, tree planting, natural lighting on factory sidewalls, etc. to save energy and protect the environment.

“This plant is a testament to the spirit and values embodied by all at GRI. GRI’s values of purposeful action, relentless drive, far-sighted approach coupled with a discovery mindset are evident in every aspect of this plant.” said Prabhash Subasinghe, the company’s managing director.

With 31-years of experience in the renewable energy industry, SunPower Renewables (Pvt) Ltd was chosen to install GRI’s state of the art solar power system. SunPower has been instrumental in introducing the Solar PV technology to Sri Lanka since 1987.