February 1, 2018

Greg Biffle Joins General Tire as Social Media Correspondent for 2018

NASCAR's Greg Biffle
General Tire announced two-time NASCAR champion Greg Biffle will be its 2018 social media correspondent.

Two-time NASCAR champion Greg Biffle will join General Tire’s team beginning in 2018 to test General’s “Anywhere Is Possible” theme.

Biffle, the 2000 Truck Series and 2002 XFinity Series champion, will join General Tire’s team as its social media correspondent. The tiremaker’s social media campaign with Biffle will document his adventures with General Tire products.

His first campaign will take place at General Tire’s launch of its latest editions including, the G-Max RS and the GrabberR A/TX. Along with Tire Review and other media, Biffle will test the new product line on different vehicles and give behind-the-scenes access. Fans will be able to interact with Biffle on his excursions by using #Biffle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“We’re extremely excited to have Greg Biffle join Team GT,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “Greg’s voice will provide a change of pace in the channels. His perspective will be a great third-party approach and will allow us to earn new followers, increase our awareness, and of course, generate tons of content.”

 

 

